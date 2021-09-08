Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith A. Smith
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Geneseo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
225 E Park St
Geneseo, IL

Judith A. Smith

April 17, 1939-September 6, 2021

GENESEO-Judith A. Smith, 82, of Geneseo died on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10th at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Memorials may be made to Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation,

Judith Ann Brokaw was born April 17, 1939, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Wilbur and Bernadine (VanDervort) Brokaw. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1957. She attended Illinois Wesleyan College, Bloomington, IL. She was united in marriage to James L. Smith on April 29, 1961, in Moline, IL. He survives

Judy worked as an executive secretary and dental assistant last working for Dr. Ronald Pachall dentistry in Moline before retiring. She was an accomplished violinist and played in the Illinois Wesleyan College Orchestra. She enjoyed traveling and oil painting.

Survivors include her husband, James; a son, Raul Melgar-Smith, Madison, WI; a brother, Bill (Jackie) Brokaw, Bollingbrook; a sister, Nancy Brokaw, Peoria; a sister-in-law, Sue Glanz, East Moline; several nieces and nephews and very dear friends Joyce and Gary Meling and their family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting Judy's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
225 E Park St PO Box 269, Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.