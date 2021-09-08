Judith A. Smith

April 17, 1939-September 6, 2021

Judith Ann Brokaw was born April 17, 1939, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Wilbur and Bernadine (VanDervort) Brokaw.

Judith Ann Brokaw was born April 17, 1939, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Wilbur and Bernadine (VanDervort) Brokaw. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1957. She attended Illinois Wesleyan College, Bloomington, IL. She was united in marriage to James L. Smith on April 29, 1961, in Moline, IL. He survives

Judy worked as an executive secretary and dental assistant last working for Dr. Ronald Pachall dentistry in Moline before retiring. She was an accomplished violinist and played in the Illinois Wesleyan College Orchestra. She enjoyed traveling and oil painting.

Survivors include her husband, James; a son, Raul Melgar-Smith, Madison, WI; a brother, Bill (Jackie) Brokaw, Bollingbrook; a sister, Nancy Brokaw, Peoria; a sister-in-law, Sue Glanz, East Moline; several nieces and nephews and very dear friends Joyce and Gary Meling and their family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

