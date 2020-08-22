Judy A. Ryckaert

December 5, 1938-August 17, 2020

MILAN-Judy A. Ryckaert, 81, of Moline, formerly of Milan, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. A Private Memorial Mass for Judy will be Tuesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be Monday from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or to the Milan Christian Food Pantry.

In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Judy was born on December 5, 1938 in Moline, a daughter of Edward and Agnes (Hafner) Nyquist. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1956. She later graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in 1959. She married Harold Ryckaert on January 30, 1960 in Milan. Judy worked as an Industrial Nurse at the John Deere Foundry in Silvis for 27 years, retiring in 1993. She had also worked as a school nurse and school bus secretary at Jordon Catholic School, Rock Island.

Judy was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, and was a dedicated volunteer at the Milan Food Pantry. Judy and Harold were also former 4-H leaders of the Andalusia Indians.

Survivors include her husband, Harold; children, Karrie (Richard) Roels, Milan, Wayne (Vicky) Ryckaert, Taylor Ridge, Mark (Tammy) Ryckaert, Aledo, Kay (Arthur) Meyers, Milan; grandchildren, Adam Roels, Aaron (Krista) Roels, Kristin (Ben) Patting, Danielle (Mitchell) Emerson, Callie (David) Stegall, Shelby Ryckaert (Justin Ritz), Bentley Ryckaert, Zachary Meyers (Kaylie Morrison), Mallory Meyers; great grandchildren, Owen, Brilee, Rees, Harper; sisters; Jo Ann (Robert) Foster, Jill (Frank) DeVooght.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents. Condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com