Judy A. Ryckaert

December 5, 1938-August 17, 2020

MILAN-Judy A. Ryckaert, 81, of Moline, formerly of Milan, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. A Private Memorial Mass for Judy will be Tuesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be Monday from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or to the Milan Christian Food Pantry.

In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Judy was born on December 5, 1938 in Moline, a daughter of Edward and Agnes (Hafner) Nyquist. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1956. She later graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in 1959. She married Harold Ryckaert on January 30, 1960 in Milan. Judy worked as an Industrial Nurse at the John Deere Foundry in Silvis for 27 years, retiring in 1993. She had also worked as a school nurse and school bus secretary at Jordon Catholic School, Rock Island.

Judy was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, and was a dedicated volunteer at the Milan Food Pantry. Judy and Harold were also former 4-H leaders of the Andalusia Indians.

Survivors include her husband, Harold; children, Karrie (Richard) Roels, Milan, Wayne (Vicky) Ryckaert, Taylor Ridge, Mark (Tammy) Ryckaert, Aledo, Kay (Arthur) Meyers, Milan; grandchildren, Adam Roels, Aaron (Krista) Roels, Kristin (Ben) Patting, Danielle (Mitchell) Emerson, Callie (David) Stegall, Shelby Ryckaert (Justin Ritz), Bentley Ryckaert, Zachary Meyers (Kaylie Morrison), Mallory Meyers; great grandchildren, Owen, Brilee, Rees, Harper; sisters; Jo Ann (Robert) Foster, Jill (Frank) DeVooght.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents. Condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
We are so sorry for your loss. Harold and family you have our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Terry and Marsha Carlson
August 22, 2020
I worked for Harold & Judy right out of High School. Good people. Judy was ornery and so was I. She put me in my place a couple times but I probably deserved. Judy & Harold are 2 very giving people. I helped paint buses, working all night in a restaurant so they could open for breakfast the next morning, just about anything to help someone in need or the school. I learned a great deal from them, much of which I still use today. In their journey, they raised a good family and a few dogs also. Good times, good memories, Thank you God for your love through Harold and Judy. Rest in peace Judy. You deserve it., and Thank You. Harold will be fine. He knows that God is with him.
Dan DePortert
Friend
August 21, 2020
Karrie,
We are so sorry to hear of your moms passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Karen & Bill
Friend
August 20, 2020
What a great lady, special to all who knew her. Was a great bus driver for Jordan Jr high school also. My condolences to the family.
Kevin Putnam
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Judy and Harold were both so good to me when Jill and I were friends at Alleman. My prayers and condolences to her family.
connie PARKINSON
August 19, 2020