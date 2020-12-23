Judy A. Melton

October 15, 1951-December 22, 2020

COVID 19 has claimed the life of Judy A. Melton, 69, of Moline. She passed away, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 1 hour prior at the church. A private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Judy was born on October 15, 1951, in Moline, the daughter of Albert and Juanita (Davis) Dhaenens. She married Roy J. Melton on July 11, 1970, in Moline. Judy was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed many hobbies included genealogy, crafts, cards, trivia, coloring, listening to Beatles music, going to the theatre, bragging about her grandchildren, and playing with her cats Kash and Sadie. Judy loved traveling with Roy to WWII battle sites, museums, and military cemeteries in the United States and Europe. She was especially moved at Omaha Beach in France and that is her reason for wanting to be buried at National Cemetery, Rock Island.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at UnityPoint Rock Island for their dedication and excellent care they provided. Judy will be greatly missed by her husband, daughters, extended family, and friends.

Survivors include her husband; children, Angela (Terry) Moore, Evansville, IN, Libby (Richard Bitner) Mitchell, Washington, IL; grandchildren, Jeremy, Brittany, Kelsey, Samuel, Alexander, & Margaret; great grandchildren, Ayden, Cadence, & Ariana; brothers, Michael (Linda) Dhaenens, Moline, Steven (Angel) Dhaenens, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and 1 grandson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.