Judy A. Melton
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Judy A. Melton

October 15, 1951-December 22, 2020

COVID 19 has claimed the life of Judy A. Melton, 69, of Moline. She passed away, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 1 hour prior at the church. A private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Judy was born on October 15, 1951, in Moline, the daughter of Albert and Juanita (Davis) Dhaenens. She married Roy J. Melton on July 11, 1970, in Moline. Judy was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed many hobbies included genealogy, crafts, cards, trivia, coloring, listening to Beatles music, going to the theatre, bragging about her grandchildren, and playing with her cats Kash and Sadie. Judy loved traveling with Roy to WWII battle sites, museums, and military cemeteries in the United States and Europe. She was especially moved at Omaha Beach in France and that is her reason for wanting to be buried at National Cemetery, Rock Island.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at UnityPoint Rock Island for their dedication and excellent care they provided. Judy will be greatly missed by her husband, daughters, extended family, and friends.

Survivors include her husband; children, Angela (Terry) Moore, Evansville, IN, Libby (Richard Bitner) Mitchell, Washington, IL; grandchildren, Jeremy, Brittany, Kelsey, Samuel, Alexander, & Margaret; great grandchildren, Ayden, Cadence, & Ariana; brothers, Michael (Linda) Dhaenens, Moline, Steven (Angel) Dhaenens, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and 1 grandson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church,
Rock Island, IL
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church,
Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy it is with great sadness for all of us to have to let you go, and the memories of you will last forever. Roy may god bless you and your family during these lonely days and give you strength to carry on, one day at a time. You will all be in our hearts , thoughts and prayers forever!
Penny & Rande & family Gash
Family
December 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You will be greatly missed. I have many found memories of you, and will cherish them always. RIP Love, Jerry and Dawn Nuenke in
December 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dave & Velma Horton
Family
December 28, 2020
Miss you. My friend..
Julie Driver
December 28, 2020
Roy, My heart goes out to You and your family. Judy will be greatly missed by many. I was Blessed to call her my friend
Pam Burleson-Walz
December 27, 2020
I'll see you tomorrow dear cousin, I'm so sorry this happened to you. Love you. Donna and David nipper
David nipper
December 27, 2020
Roy and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family hoping all the wonderful memories you shared with help you in difficult time
Larry & Marlene Lawrence
December 27, 2020
Elizabeth Knight
December 26, 2020
Roy, We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Gloria and I are praying for you and your family.
John Patton
Friend
December 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss Roy. Prayers to you and your family.
Marsha L Yeater
December 24, 2020
I'm so sorry you had to pass from this terrible virus. I'm praying for your family, and especially Roy, what a wonderful man he is. You were the most kind, fun person, I remember meeting at the post office in my 30 years, never a mean word EVER. RIP DEAR JUDY BE SEEING YOU.
Connie Anderson
December 24, 2020
Roy and family. I am so saddened to hear about Judy's death. My thoughts and prayers will be with you.
Brenda Baker
December 24, 2020
Judy was an amazing woman who will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to all the family. Libby and Roy you are in my thoughts and prayers
Theresa Davis
Neighbor
December 23, 2020
I am so Sorry for your loss of Judy She was a great friend oh how Dad and Aunt Reggie love her Roy and family sending up lots of prayers and love
Beverly Melton (Burkesville ky
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Judy prayers going up to heaven for Roy and the family.
Kevin Corl
December 23, 2020
