Jules "Toby" Laden

November 26, 1938-June 5, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Jules "Toby" Laden, 82, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline, Illinois.

Visitation is 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, with private burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, or The Roxanne Kramer Student Scholarship Endowment at Trinity Health Foundation.

Toby was born November 26, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Cecil and Mary "Peg" (Tyler) Laden. He graduated from Rock Island High School and married Luella "Sue" Adams on September 20, 1958, in Moline.

He was self-employed in the trucking business for over 42 years. Together with his wife, he owned and operated Pine Acres Christmas Tree Farm for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Toby is survived by his wife, Sue; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie (Stan) Engstrom of Coal Valley, and Tracy (Michael) Poelvoorde of Geneseo, Illinois; two grandchildren, Corey (Madie) Engstrom, and Kim (Terry) McMaster; and two great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Colten Engstrom. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to give special thanks to everyone in the Hope Creek Care Center Memory Care Unit for the wonderful care given to Toby.

Obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.