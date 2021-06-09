Menu
Jules "Toby" Laden
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Jules "Toby" Laden

November 26, 1938-June 5, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Jules "Toby" Laden, 82, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline, Illinois.

Visitation is 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, with private burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, or The Roxanne Kramer Student Scholarship Endowment at Trinity Health Foundation.

Toby was born November 26, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Cecil and Mary "Peg" (Tyler) Laden. He graduated from Rock Island High School and married Luella "Sue" Adams on September 20, 1958, in Moline.

He was self-employed in the trucking business for over 42 years. Together with his wife, he owned and operated Pine Acres Christmas Tree Farm for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Toby is survived by his wife, Sue; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie (Stan) Engstrom of Coal Valley, and Tracy (Michael) Poelvoorde of Geneseo, Illinois; two grandchildren, Corey (Madie) Engstrom, and Kim (Terry) McMaster; and two great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Colten Engstrom. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to give special thanks to everyone in the Hope Creek Care Center Memory Care Unit for the wonderful care given to Toby.

Obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home
Coal Valley, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I would like to extend my condolences to Toby Laden's family and apologize for the fact that I did not become aware of his passing until after the visitation. Toby and I grew up together attending the same schools and were at times involved in similar activities...for example baseball and his paper route. My family remembers obtaining our Christmas trees while living in Coal Valley from the Laden tree farm. Toby was the best snow plow driver in our township. Lots of additional good memories.
Jerry Lundeen
June 14, 2021
