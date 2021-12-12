Julian Carr Stanley Jr.

May 29, 1930-December 7, 2021

Julian Carr Stanley Jr., 91, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Moline, Illinois died peacefully on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.

Julian "Jay" and "Buddy" to his east coast family, was born on May 29th, 1930, in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York to Julian and Margaret Stanley, Sr. Jay's early life was spent on Long Island with a large extended family who gathered often and maintained close relationships through the years. Jay was diligent in passing on family stories to the next generation and passionately retold them with love and humor. His early interests included biking, music, motorcycles and cars with those interests lasting throughout his life. Jay joined the Air Force in 1947 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska where he studied and worked in meteorology. He later discharged and attended Mitchell College, New London, Connecticut.

Jay married Maureen Connors in 1956 and began a family on Long Island, later moving to Moline, Illinois and residing in Rock Island together as they raised their five children. The two remained close to the end and role modeled kindness, support and friendship. He later married Judith Schwanz, adding five additional children to his clan. Jay loved bringing family together. Holiday gatherings were wonderful times with a blended family that enjoyed on another's company with jokes, games, food, libations and an abundance of love.

Jay worked as an Investment Manager for many years with success in the field due to his thoughtful understandings of people and the financial world. He retired from Robert W. Baird in 2010. Most notable, Jay was an active member in his community, stepping into board positions at Arrowhead Ranch, Black Hawk College, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Covenant Children's Home and Youth Service Bureau. He was a longtime member of the Rock Island Rotary Club where he served a term as President. Jay was a strong advocate for children and education, always finding ways to donate his time and resources to strengthen his community. Education and building an independent life greatly mattered to him. He consistently fostered these values and philosophies with his children and grandchildren.

"Live into the questions of your life to find your answers" and "If you can simply ask thoughtful questions of others and listen carefully, you will learn a lot about other people" were words he constantly shared with family and friends. His family and friends will forever carry his love and wisdom, ever grateful for the years we have shared with him as brother, partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be missed tremendously.

Jay is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Christopher (Diane) Stanley, Davenport, Elizabeth Stanley (Billy) N Egremont, MA, Theodore Stanley, Bettendorf, Lynn (John) Duax, Davenport and Ellen Powell (Kendall) Moline; Stepchildren Rick (Jacque) Schwanz, Rob (Mary) Schwanz, Robin (Brian) Guerink, Randall (Kelly) Schwanz, and Renee (Kevin) Skillett. twenty-four Grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and his sweet dog, Lilly. Jay is preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Julian Carr Stanley Sr., his son, Julian, and his most loyal dog and daily companion, Muffin.

A Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on May 28th, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home, 2-4 pm with a short ceremony at 4 pm and a Celebration at the home of John and Lynn Duax, details will be forthcoming for all family and friends. Burial will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal for immediate family on May 30th, 2022.