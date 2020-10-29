Julie A. Dailey

March 4, 1958-October 25, 2020

Julie Ann Dailey, 62, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at University Hospitals and Clinic, Iowa City, Iowa.

A celebration of life and visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 31 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Julie Ann Jennings was born March 4, 1958, in Boise, Idaho; the daughter of Verle L. and Goldie M. (Mondy) Jennings. She worked as a manager at the Village Inn, last working in March, 2020. Julie enjoyed taking car rides with her best friend, James Presson. She loved spending time with family, friends and her beloved dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory are her best friend, James Presson, Maquoketa, Iowa, her children, Patti (Jace) Bowley, Port Byron, Illinois, David Harrod, Boise, Idaho, and Bill Harrod, East Moline, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sisters, Judy Hutchison, Melba, Idaho, and Donna Potter, Boise, Idaho, "adopted daughter", Sarah Able, Davenport, Iowa, and her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Verle and Goldie Jennings, her siblings, and her brother-in-law, Marvin Hutchison.

