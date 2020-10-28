Julie Dailey

March 4, 1958-October 25, 2020

EAST MOLINE-A visitation to celebrate the life of Julie Dailey, 62, of East Moline, IL, will be 1-3 pm Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. She died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at University Hospitals and Clinic, Iowa City, IA.

Julie Jennings was born March 4, 1958, in Boise, ID, the daughter of Verle L. and Goldie M. (Mondy) Jennings. She worked at the Village Inn, Moline, for many years. She loved her friends and family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her best friend, James Presson, Maquoketa, IA; children, Patti (Jace) Bowley, Port Byron, IL, David Harrod, Boise, ID, and Bill Harrod, East Moline; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Hutchison, Melba, ID, and Donna Potter, Boise; "adopted daughter" Sarah Able, Davenport, IA; and her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and brother in-law, Marvin Hutchison

Memorials may be made to the family.

