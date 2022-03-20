Julie J. Reynolds

March 19, 1961-March 17, 2022

SILVIS-Julie J. Reynolds, 60, of Silvis passed away March 17, 2022 at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL after a brief illness. Because of her wishes to be an organ donor, her sparkling brown eyes will help someone to see all the beauty in the world that she did.

Funeral services will be 11am Thursday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at the mortuary. Burial will be at a later date at Hampton Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a humane society of one's choice.

Julie was born March 19, 1961 the daughter of Michael and Guelda (Gooding) Reynolds. She graduated from UTHS and attended Columbia College in Chicago. She worked many years in downtown Chicago for ad agencies. She most recently worked at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Julie was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. She enjoyed baking and loved her animals, especially her beloved dog Wedda.

Survivors include her sisters Lisa Reynolds of Hampton and Lindsay (Larry) Owens of Davenport; nieces and nephews Joey Coronado, Ewan Roisen, and Claire Roisen; uncles Monty Pollner of New Boston and Alan (Carole) Gooding of Sycamore, IL; goddaughter Alexandra Gooding and many close cousins and friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents; lifelong partner Michael Munos, and a brother Scott Reynolds.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.