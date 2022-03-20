Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julie J. Reynolds
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Julie J. Reynolds

March 19, 1961-March 17, 2022

SILVIS-Julie J. Reynolds, 60, of Silvis passed away March 17, 2022 at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL after a brief illness. Because of her wishes to be an organ donor, her sparkling brown eyes will help someone to see all the beauty in the world that she did.

Funeral services will be 11am Thursday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at the mortuary. Burial will be at a later date at Hampton Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a humane society of one's choice.

Julie was born March 19, 1961 the daughter of Michael and Guelda (Gooding) Reynolds. She graduated from UTHS and attended Columbia College in Chicago. She worked many years in downtown Chicago for ad agencies. She most recently worked at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Julie was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. She enjoyed baking and loved her animals, especially her beloved dog Wedda.

Survivors include her sisters Lisa Reynolds of Hampton and Lindsay (Larry) Owens of Davenport; nieces and nephews Joey Coronado, Ewan Roisen, and Claire Roisen; uncles Monty Pollner of New Boston and Alan (Carole) Gooding of Sycamore, IL; goddaughter Alexandra Gooding and many close cousins and friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents; lifelong partner Michael Munos, and a brother Scott Reynolds.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary (Silvis)
701 1st Avenue, Silvis, IL
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schroder Mortuary (Silvis)
701 1st Avenue, Silvis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.