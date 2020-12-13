June Marie Purse

June 11, 1924-December 10, 2020

June Marie Purse, 96, of Rock Island, formerly of Moline, passed away, Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Silver Cross, Friendship Manor, Rock Island of Covid 19.

Private family services will be held at this time. A video of the service will be available on Wednesday. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, or Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

June was born on June 11, 1924, in Moline, the daughter of Henry G. and Iduna Pearl (Cowden) Carlson. She married William Robert Purse on October 26, 1946, in Moline, IL. He died November 23, 1981. June graduated from Moline High School, class of 1942 and attended Augustana College where she was a member of Kappa Epsilon Sorority. She worked as a bookkeeper for her father at Sohrbeck Drug Store. After college she was employed as an IBM key punch operator at Bituminous Casualty Corp. As a young mother she was a homemaker. She kept busy as a den mother for Cub Scouts for three sons and later helped with Brownies and Girl Scouts. June was a life member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and church choir. She was a charter member of the Edith Hans Kings Daughters Circle, member of Short Hills Country Club, and Twentieth Century Woman's Club. She also held offices on PTA City Council, Church Women United, Meals on Wheels, Junior Service League of Moline, and a proud election judge for many years. She was awarded a PTA life membership. After her husband passed away, she worked at The La Rose Shoppe and as a receptionist at Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing. When she made her home at Friendship Manor, she especially loved singing in the chorus. Her life was her family, her church, music, and a little chocolate. We want everyone to know "she never colored her hair.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Friendship Manor for there help during this difficult time.

Survivors include her children, Dawn (Frank) Coyle, Brad (Mary Beth) Purse, Todd (Diane) Purse, Jane (Matt) Wiedenhoeft; daughter-in-law, Laura Purse; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Gregory R; sister, Ruth E. Carlson; and brother, Robert Carlson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.