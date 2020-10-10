June Ramsey

SILVIS-June Ramsey, 90, of Silvis, passed away, Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Garden, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Family & Friends of the Mentally Handicapped, 1712 26th St, Moline, IL. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

June was born on November 1, 1929, in Moline, the daughter of Merton and Goldie (McClaren) Zimmerman. She married Claude Ramsey on June 23, 1951, in Oskaloosa, IA. She first worked as a press operator for FW Means. June then went on to drive a school bus for the East Moline School district and transported food between schools. As well as working for Al Jackson Catering Service. She was a former member of First Christian Church, Moline. June was a member and past president of Family & Friends of the Mentally Handicapped, where she was also a part of the Mothers group. She was also a part of the ARC association.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Sheri Ramsey (Smith Square, Moline); sisters, Marlene Sorensen (Kewanee), Virginia Hunsaker (East Moline); many nieces, nephews, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Goldie Julia Switzer, Ruth Duke and Erialene Switzer, brothers, Merton Zimmerman, and Bert Zimmerman.

