June Roman

September 10, 1925-December 20, 2020

MOLINE-June Roman, 95, of East Moline, IL, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home at Park Vista. There will be no visitation. Private family services will be held at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

June was born September 10, 1925, in Bristol, England, the daughter of John and Rose (Noonen) Fry. She married Robert D. Roman on August 5, 1944, in England. He died in 1984.

June worked at Desaulniers and retired from United Township High School where she worked in the library.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy Wentler, East Moline; son, Robert (Therese) Roman, Silvis, IL; grandchildren, Katherine (Dave) Uhlig, Ankeny, IA, Elizabeth (Gabe) Pettit, Moline, Laura (Troy) Green, Sherrard, IL, Rob Roman, Bettendorf, IA, Brian (Tabitha) Roman, Silvis, and Kevin Roman, Silvis; great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and brothers, Peter and Nicky Fry, both in England.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Tony Fry; and 2 granddaughters-in-law.

The family would like to thank Park Vista and Heartland Hospice for all the great care given to June.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be sent to Heartland Hospice 2525 24th Street #104, Rock Island, IL 61201

