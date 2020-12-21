Menu
June Roman
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

June Roman

September 10, 1925-December 20, 2020

MOLINE-June Roman, 95, of East Moline, IL, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home at Park Vista. There will be no visitation. Private family services will be held at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

June was born September 10, 1925, in Bristol, England, the daughter of John and Rose (Noonen) Fry. She married Robert D. Roman on August 5, 1944, in England. He died in 1984.

June worked at Desaulniers and retired from United Township High School where she worked in the library.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy Wentler, East Moline; son, Robert (Therese) Roman, Silvis, IL; grandchildren, Katherine (Dave) Uhlig, Ankeny, IA, Elizabeth (Gabe) Pettit, Moline, Laura (Troy) Green, Sherrard, IL, Rob Roman, Bettendorf, IA, Brian (Tabitha) Roman, Silvis, and Kevin Roman, Silvis; great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and brothers, Peter and Nicky Fry, both in England.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Tony Fry; and 2 granddaughters-in-law.

The family would like to thank Park Vista and Heartland Hospice for all the great care given to June.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be sent to Heartland Hospice 2525 24th Street #104, Rock Island, IL 61201

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 21, 2020.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for this news. Aunt June was a very special Aunt and we have fond memories. Our family sends prayers for peace and love to all. God Bless Stan & Amy Roman
Stan and Amy Roman
January 7, 2021
I have fond memories of our special tea time together. Our family sends our thoughts and prayers.
Ned Roman and family
Ned Roman
Family
December 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Bob. Prayers for you and your family.
Linda Poppe
December 21, 2020
R I.P MY SWEET JUNE
Lorena
December 21, 2020
Bob My thoughts and prayers going out to you and your family May she Rest In Peace
Brad McMillin
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are being sent to bring comfort to your family.
Sandra Whittaker
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Sandy and family. It is difficult to lose your mom. Time heals. The memories remain.
Vicki Cruser Flesher
December 21, 2020
