June Svoboda
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

June Svoboda

June 4, 1926-September 15, 2021

ILLINOIS CITY–June Svoboda, 95, of Illinois City, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Jodi O'Leary will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

June was born on June 4, 1926, in Muscatine, the daughter of Henry and Bertha Schmidt Klebe. She married Clarence Svoboda on February 20, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1986. She later married Albert 'Spud' Stebel. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2012.

She farmed with her husband for 40 years. She enjoyed painting, hunting mushrooms, entertaining, playing cards, feeding and watching the birds, and gator rides to the cabin, pond, and around the farm.

June is survived by her children; Diana Ritter and husband, Carl, Karen Robinson, Linda Svoboda and Cathy, all of Illinois City, Jess Svoboda and wife, Denise, of Muscatine, and Kelley Riley and husband, Ted, of St. Paul, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren, Corey Ritter, Christine Frieden, Jen Clayes, Gina Wadden, Todd Robinson, Robert Svoboda, Paul Svoboda, Rick Svoboda, Erica Riley, Teddy Riley, Max Riley, and Nick Riley; 17 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Michelle Aldridge.

She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her son, Rodney 'Rocky'; two siblings, Rosie Nelson and Lawrence Klebe; and son-in-law, Jim Robinson.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Sep
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
5 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Hugs to you all.
Jake and Laura Long
School
September 19, 2021
Linda, So Sorry for your loss.
Darla M Seaberg
September 17, 2021
My many condolences to all of you. You've done quite well in your care and concern for June through the years. We'll miss seeing her in church, where all agree she is a sweetheart. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Linda Eldridge
Friend
September 17, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
LaVeta B. Bear
Friend
September 17, 2021
I have many memories of June. She always wanted to make sure we were having fun! Our sympathies to the family.
Chuck and Kaylynn Ahlbrecht
Friend
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results