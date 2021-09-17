June Svoboda

June 4, 1926-September 15, 2021

ILLINOIS CITY–June Svoboda, 95, of Illinois City, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Jodi O'Leary will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

June was born on June 4, 1926, in Muscatine, the daughter of Henry and Bertha Schmidt Klebe. She married Clarence Svoboda on February 20, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1986. She later married Albert 'Spud' Stebel. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2012.

She farmed with her husband for 40 years. She enjoyed painting, hunting mushrooms, entertaining, playing cards, feeding and watching the birds, and gator rides to the cabin, pond, and around the farm.

June is survived by her children; Diana Ritter and husband, Carl, Karen Robinson, Linda Svoboda and Cathy, all of Illinois City, Jess Svoboda and wife, Denise, of Muscatine, and Kelley Riley and husband, Ted, of St. Paul, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren, Corey Ritter, Christine Frieden, Jen Clayes, Gina Wadden, Todd Robinson, Robert Svoboda, Paul Svoboda, Rick Svoboda, Erica Riley, Teddy Riley, Max Riley, and Nick Riley; 17 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Michelle Aldridge.

She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her son, Rodney 'Rocky'; two siblings, Rosie Nelson and Lawrence Klebe; and son-in-law, Jim Robinson.