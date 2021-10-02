Justine Ginger Chavez

September 8, 1993-September 30, 2021

Justine Ginger Chavez, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Geneseo. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Justine Chavez Memorial Fund.

Justine was born September 8, 1993, the daughter of Mike and Gabby (Grajweski) Chavez, in Mannhiem, Germany. She graduated from Geneseo High School. Justine was engaged to Gregory Mattingly, and together they had a beautiful son, Liam. She enjoyed crafting, painting, traveling (especially to Germany), hiking, and bonfires. She loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her grandmother, Margaret Chavez, Geneseo; father and stepmother, Mike and Mercy Chavez, Geneseo; mother, Gabby Chavez, Germany, fiancé, Gregory Mattingly, KY; son, Liam Mattingly, Geneseo; siblings, Georgina Schmidt, Germany, April Kelley, Geneseo, Isabella Chavez, Geneseo, and Kenny Chavez, Geneseo.

She was preceded in death by grandfather, Mike Chavez, great-grandfather, Ramon Chavez, and great-grandmother, Norma Stoner. For those wishing to leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.