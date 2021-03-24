Kakozi Muzaliwa

January 1, 1952-March 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Kakozi Muzaliwa, 69, of Rock Island passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Life Fellowship, Moline. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 am at church. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family.

Pastor Kakozi was born in 1952 in Baraka in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the son of Muzaliwa Yuenya and Anjelani Nakelelwa. He married Martha Nabesi in the Congo. He came to the United States along with his wife and children in 2007 as refugees and has resided in Illinois since then. He was the first African Congolese Pastor in the Quad City Area at the New Life Fellowship in Moline. Starting in 2009, he ministered and served the Lord till the day he drew his last breath. He was loved by his family, his community and everyone who met him felt his impact in their life. He was a man of God who ministered and touched many lives.

Kakozi left behind his wife; sons, Asuma Aoci, Kakozi Elangi Jr. and Richard Emile Aoci; daughters, Anjelani Kakwaya, Tatu Jambobwa and Fitina Sangani; 26 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and 7 brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

