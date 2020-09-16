Kaleb A. Shields

February 14, 1985-September 8, 2020

HOUSTON, TX-Kaleb A. Shields, 35, of Houston, Texas unexpectedly died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Houston.

Visitation is Saturday, September 19th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola followed by a private family funeral service. In accordance with public gathering guidelines… social distancing will be observed and masks required as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Memorials may be left for the family to benefit Kaleb's children.

Kaleb Andrew was born February 14, 1985 in Rock Island the son of David L. and Lori D. McCanna Shields. Kaleb was a 2003 graduate of Sherrard High School. He was a shop foreman and test mechanic for Kobelco Compressors America. Kaleb was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. He liked to tinker on cars and loved Mustangs. While on visits back home, he enjoyed hunting.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Emma, Rori and Weston Shields; parents: David and Lori Shields and siblings: Michael (Lorna) Shields, Kristina (John) Galvan and Megan Shields.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jack and Jan McCanna and Winona Shields.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.