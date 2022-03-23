Kandy S. Sayrs

September 3, 1960-March 20, 2022

GALESBURG-Dr. Kandy S. Sayrs, 61, of Galesburg, died at 8:03 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home following a short illness.

She was born September 3, 1960, the daughter of William L. and Darlene J. (Simpson) Sayrs.

She is survived by her mother, Darlene of Galesburg; her companion of 29 years, Dan Bailey of Galesburg; and other extended family members including aunts, Doris Ruff and Joan Campbell. She was preceded in death by her father on April 14, 2020.

Kandy graduated from Galesburg High School in 1978 and Knox College in 1982. She received her doctorate of dental surgery degree from the University of Illinois College of Dentistry in Chicago. While there, she was awarded the Delta Sigma Delta National Dental Fraternity award for the highest academic achievement in her graduating class, and the American Women's Dental Association award for outstanding leadership and academic achievement.

After graduating, Dr. Kandy worked for Dr. Keethler in Edwardsville for two and a half years, before returning to Galesburg to open her own practice in 1989. Kandy went on to operate a successful dental practice as the first female dentist in Galesburg. She built a reputation for being the "gentle dentist" and specialized in children's and senior citizen's dentistry. She retired in 2019.

In addition to children, Kandy will also be remembered for her love of animals. She was a regular supporter of organizations whose purpose is to support animals. She will be remembered as a kindhearted, generous person.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the chapel with Deacon Michael Crummer officiating. Burial will follow in East Linwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knox County Humane Society of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences for the family may be left on the funeral home's website at www.h-p-w.com.