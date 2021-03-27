Menu
Karen E. Aldinger
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Krill Funeral Service
114 E Hull St
Edgerton, OH

Karen E. Aldinger

September 7, 1943-March 22, 2021

EDGERTON, OH-Karen E. Aldinger, age 77, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the home of her daughter near Edgerton after an extended illness. Mrs. Aldinger was a graduate of Moline High School in Moline, Illinois, and had worked for Royal Neighbors of America Life Insurance Company prior to marriage. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandkids and her beloved dog, Addy.

Karen E. Aldinger was born on September 7, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Philip and Doris (Kemp) Krouth. She married Ronald K. Aldinger on June 6, 1964, in Moline and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2014.

Survivors include one daughter, Kristen (Dan) McGuire, of Edgerton; one son, James P. (Michelle) Aldinger, of Aledo, Illinois; four grandchildren, Brittny (Blake) Heither, of Muscatine, Iowa, Jaxon McGuire, of Edgerton, Zachary (Elizabeth) Aldinger, of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and Christian Aldinger, of Aledo; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister, Phildora Weaver, in California; and a daughter-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Livensparger, of Edon. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Erik Aldinger, in 1987; one sister, Ora Jean Papenhausen; and one brother, Robert Krouth.

In keeping with Karen's wishes, private grave side services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor's choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Maple Grove Cemetery
Sergent at Elm street, Edgerton, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Krill Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for the loss of Karen. She was a lovely woman and I always enjoyed her company. Sympathy to the family.
Susie Swearingen
March 27, 2021
