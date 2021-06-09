Menu
Karen A. Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Karen A. Clark

June, 25, 1944-June 6, 2021

COLONA-Karen A. Clark, 76, of Colona passed away June 6, 2021 at Centennial Health and Rehab in Moline.

Funeral services will be 11am Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Burial will be in St. Mary' Cemetery in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Earth Coalition.

Karen was born June, 25, 1944 in Moline, the daughter of Anthony J. and Alice A. (Clark) Granet. She married William Brookhart in 1962. She married Daryl Clark on July 28, 1979 in Galva. Karen graduated from United Township High School in 1962 and attended Blackhawk College, Moline. She had worked at Lutheran Hospital in Moline, Valspar Corp. in East Moline, and as a laboratory secretary at Illini Hospital in Silvis. She enjoyed making crafts of all kinds, visiting family, and was an active environmentalist.

Survivors include her husband Daryl; sons, Scott (Cecilia) of Davenport, Iowa and David (Nicole) of Bend, Oregon. Also surviving is one brother, Anthony (Judy) Granet of Las Vegas, NV, and one sister, Diana Granet of Laurinburg, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schroder Mortuary (Silvis)
701 1st Avenue, Silvis, IL
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schroder Mortuary (Silvis)
701 1st Avenue, Silvis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry to hear that Karen has passed, though I knew she hadn´t been well for some time. May God grant peace to her family.
Suzanne Pippert Jones
School
June 19, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family!
Ron and Amy Stone
Friend
June 9, 2021
