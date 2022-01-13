Menu
Karen A. DeGeeter
FUNERAL HOME
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL

Karen A. DeGeeter

March 10, 1960-January 10, 2022

ALEDO-Funeral services for Karen A. DeGeeter, 61 of Aledo, will be Friday, January 14th at 1:00 PM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Peniel Cemetery, Joy. Visitation is Friday from 12:00 noon until the time of services. Memorials may be made to Mercer County Relay For Life. Karen died on January 10, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Karen Ann was born on March 10, 1960, to Dwaine L. & Bonnie Jean (Vipond) Fisher. She was a 1978 graduate of Westmer High School. Karen and Stephen DeGeeter were married on March 12, 2008 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Karen retired from Mid-American Energy, where she enjoyed spending time with her work family. In earlier years she pitched for many traveling softball teams, as many as 4 at a time. She cherished the time spent with family, especially shopping with her daughter and granddaughters. She had a true collection of shoes, clothes, and bling. Karen was very artistic and enjoyed crafts, especially painting.

Those left to cherish Karen's memory include her husband, Steve; mother, Bonnie Fisher of Joy; Daughter and son-in-law, Kim & Doug Ayers of New Boston; granddaughters, Sydney, Kali & Jordan; siblings and spouses: Greg & Debbie Fisher of New Boston and Jeff & Peggy Fisher of Oquawka. She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Kevin Fisher and her best friend, Gerri Hatchett.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 13, 2022.
