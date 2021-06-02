Karen Ruth Hutchinson

December 20, 1954-May 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Karen R. Hutchinson, 66, of Cambridge, IL, passed away on May 28, 2021, at Hammond Henry Hospital surrounded by her family. A visitation for Karen will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 4-7 PM at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home with Rev. Randy Mullen officiating. She will be laid to rest at Rosedale Cemetery in Cambridge. Memorials can be made in her name to the Cambridge Fire and Ambulance or the Henry Co. Humane Society.

Karen was born on December 20, 1954, the daughter of Elwood and Beverly (Broeker) Marshall. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1973 and then married Jeff Hutchinson on October 25, 1974. He survives. She went to Scott Community College until 1975 and began working and co-owning Hutchinson Electric Co. with Jeff. Karen loved all animals and especially her dogs and chickens, she even sold eggs on the side. She loved gardening and taking care of her plants, buying antique tractors, spending time with her breast cancer club and being involved with the Cambridge Fire and Ambulance. She really enjoyed her newest hobby, Quilting. Karen was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Cambridge Lutheran Church as well as Village Light Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Gavin and Garrett and they will miss her dearly.

Karen will be deeply missed by her husband, Jeffrey Hutchinson of Cambridge; children, Jo Lea (Joe) Holevoet of Atkinson, Jill (Jeff) Franks of Cambridge, Josh (Kayleigh) Hutchinson of Cambridge; brother, James Marshall of DeWitt, IA; mother-in-law, Dorothy Anderson of Cambridge; and her grandchildren, Gavin and Garrett Franks.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jesse Hutchinson.