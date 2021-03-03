Karen K. O'Hearn

April 19, 1943-March 1, 2021

ALEDO, IL-Karen K. O'Hearn, 77, of Aledo, IL died Monday, March 1, 2021 at home. Cremation has been accorded. Private funeral services are Monday March 8, 2021 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to Trinity Presbyterian Church or the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery.

Karen was born April 19, 1943 in Buffalo Prairie, Illinois to Lloyd and Dorothea Mueller Potter. She graduated from the first graduating class of Westmer High School in 1961. Karen married John R. O'Hearn March 7, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Keithsburg, IL. He died December 13, 2018

She had a 40 year banking career at the Joy State Bank, retiring as Vice President of Operations 2003. Karen was recently employed as an assistant at Fippinger Funeral Home. She enjoyed shopping, visiting with friends with a glass of wine and traveling with friends and family.

Karen was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Aledo, Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary and served as Mercer Township trustee.

Survivors include two sisters, Janet (George) Meyers of West Liberty, Iowa, Judy (Fred) Fulmer of Chicago, IL; two brothers, Dwight Potter of Buffalo Prairie, IL, Henry (Barbara) Potter of Buffalo Prairie, IL, 3 nieces, Jennifer (Tim) Walthall of Viola, IL, Gwen (Bob) Leonard of Marion, IA, Heidi (T.J.) Bower of Fort Myers, FL; 2 nephews, Jason (Shelley) Potter of Reynolds, IL, Henry (Carrie) Meyers of Olivia, MN; special friends, Hugh (Sarah) Brown, Bill Frieden and Lou Hanson and their families all of Aledo.

Her parents and husband preceded her in death.