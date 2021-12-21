Karen Parker

January 27, 1940-December 19, 2021

Karen Parker, 81, of Sherrard, passed away December 19, 2021, at UnityPoint Heath Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Orion. Visitation will be from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherrard Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Preemption Methodist Church.

Karen was born on January 27, 1940, in Rock Island, the daughter of Artie and Leona (Babcock) Baker. She married Jerald Parker on October 12, 1958, at Sherrard Presbyterian Church. Karen began her career at the Sherrard High School as an attendance secretary; she moved to Sherrard Junior High and then moved onto Sherrard Grade School where she retired in May 2002. Karen was a very active and supportive former member of the Sherrard Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the UPW organization. She was a current member of Preemption Methodist Church. Karen was a member of the Sherrard Lion's Club, Red Hat Ladies of Sherrard, and the Sherrard Women's Fireman Auxiliary. Karen was one of the original organizers of the Pumpkin Fest in Sherrard. She always loved being on the go shopping, and planning family get-togethers.

Survivors include her husband, children, Rebecca (Andy) Douglas, Andalusia, Angela (Lex) Miller, Milan; grandchildren, Brad (Tiffany) Miller, Preemption, Heather (Wes) Smith, Knoxville, IL, Jake Miller, Niles, MI, Mackenzie Douglas, Andalusia, Ella Douglas, Andalusia; great grandchildren, Lily Miller, Sawyer, Wyatt & Hope Smith; and brother, Dale Baker, Kewanee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

