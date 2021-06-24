Karen Lou Sanders

November 6, 1936-June 22, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Karen Lou Sanders, 84, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline. Private family committal will be held in Hampton Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Karen was born on November 6, 1936 in Moline, the daughter of Carson and Helen (Graves) Hughes. She graduated from High School in 1954. Karen worked at the former American Air Filter and in 1985 went to work at BarJan, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed watching movies, going out to eat, and loved her Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include her children, Jodie Pieler, Joanie Gaylor (Todd), and Joseph (Angie) Raymond III, all of East Moline, grandchildren: Jamie (Josh) Heath, John Dunn and Aaron Raymond, great grandchildren: Max, Jaxon and Myleigh, brother Mike (Michelle) Hughes, Minnesota and dear friend, Linda Entrikin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Jeff.

