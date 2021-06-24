Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Lou Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Karen Lou Sanders

November 6, 1936-June 22, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Karen Lou Sanders, 84, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline. Private family committal will be held in Hampton Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Karen was born on November 6, 1936 in Moline, the daughter of Carson and Helen (Graves) Hughes. She graduated from High School in 1954. Karen worked at the former American Air Filter and in 1985 went to work at BarJan, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed watching movies, going out to eat, and loved her Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include her children, Jodie Pieler, Joanie Gaylor (Todd), and Joseph (Angie) Raymond III, all of East Moline, grandchildren: Jamie (Josh) Heath, John Dunn and Aaron Raymond, great grandchildren: Max, Jaxon and Myleigh, brother Mike (Michelle) Hughes, Minnesota and dear friend, Linda Entrikin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Jeff.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Karen Sanders at barging in for many years loved her dearly she was a sweetheart. She would come out to Dueys with us every now and then to Eat their catfish. Feel bad that I didn´t keep in touch with her more often, rest in peace sweet Karen
Mary Ernst
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results