Kate Louise Dochterman

January 28, 1981-October 5, 2021

MILAN-Kate L. Dochterman, 40, of Milan, IL, passed away on October 5, 2021, in Moline, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel with Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, October 11, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in her name to her children Ashlyn and Kale or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

Kate was born in Moline, IL on January 28, 1981, the daughter of Stephen Dochterman and Duane and Karen (Fuller) West. She graduated from Geneseo High School in May of 1999. Kate had a good heart, loved animals and her family but mostly her girls. She always gave the biggest hugs! She was very artistic and had her own style. Kate was loved by everyone that knew her. She had a beautiful smile to go with her personality.

Those left to cherish and love her memory are her parents; 2 daughters, Ashlyn Dochterman and Kale O'Bryan both of Geneseo, sister, Megan (Nate) Catour, niece Amelia of Geneseo, uncles; David (Sharlyne) Fuller of Moline, Gale Fuller of Aledo, Dennis (Natilie) Dochterman, Gary (Jan) Dochterman both of Sherrard, step uncle, Don (Peggy) West of Geneseo, step aunt, Dixine (Rick) Grantham of Jackson, MO, many cousins and of course friends. Her oldest friends Curt Johnson and Jeremy Sides.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl (Toots) Dochterman, Charles (Catherine) Fuller, LaVerne and Gladys West, brother, Brandon Joseph Dochterman, uncle, Dale Fuller and aunt, Mary Jo Dochterman.

"I hope you're at peace momma. Your babies will miss you." -Ashlyn Dochterman, October 6, 2021.