Katherine "Kathie" Zude

November 14, 1964-December 21, 2021

Katherine "Kathie" Zude, 57, of Colona, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Sherrard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please take time to create a special memory with your family. This would make Kathie so happy to know you honored her life by spending time with the people you love the most.

Kathie was born on November 14, 1964, in Moline, the daughter of Larry G. and Karen E. (White) Zude. She was currently employed as a switchboard operator at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Although Kathie was always a hardworking and dedicated employee in all her career endeavors, she truly believed with all her heart that her real job was taking care of her family and that is what she lived her life to do! She was a wonderful aunt, and her nieces and nephews were her everything. They could do no wrong in her eyes. She was never too busy to talk to them, always believed the best in them, and was their biggest fan. With her wonderful sense of humor and flair for the dramatic, no one could spin a story quite like Kathie! She often had the family laughing until we cried. She will be missed so much!

Survivors include her dearest friend, Darren Thomas; siblings, Kim (Steve) Tipsword, Kaye (Gregory) Quick, Konnie Zude, Karlene (Thuthi) Niles, and Keith (Janelle) Zude; nieces and nephews, Bradley (Beth) Tipsword, Kaitlyn (Procopio) Alfano, Austin Quick, Blake Quick, Kaily (Ernando) Mendoza, Kara Zude, and Caroline Zude; great nieces and nephews, Morgan, Reagan, Braden, Maria and Maddeline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents, Ada Zude, and Harry & Desyl White.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.