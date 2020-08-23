Kathleen "Katie" A. Anderson

February 15, 1930-August 18, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Kathleen A Anderson ("Katie") passed away Tuesday, August 18th at the Heartland Health Care Center in Moline, IL. Kathleen was born February 15, 1930 in La Crosse, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Pittenger) Anderson.

Kathleen was an art teacher for over 30 years in the East Moline Schools, retiring in 1990. She graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, WI in 1948, Her college education was at Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI and Mary Crest College.

Katie had a passion for painting and a great love of dogs. She cared for and gave a good home to many rescued dogs during her life

She was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.

Survivors include her sister-in-law Mary Anderson of Onalaska, WI, nieces and nephews. Sandra (Jon)

Reynolds, Onalaska Julianne (Andrew) Becker of Edmonds, WA, Mark (Kathy) Anderson of Indianola, IA and Janine (James) Stratakes of Leonardtown, MD; and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Kathleen A. Anderson, of East Moline, IL, will be 11 am Friday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 9:30-10-30 am Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Anderson and an infant sister.

Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan and Illinois Retired Teachers Foundation.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Health Care Center for the wonderful care they provided to Katie for 10 years.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com