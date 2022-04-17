Menu
Kathleen DeShane
Moline High School
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
Kathleen DeShane

April 15, 2022

ORION-Kathleen DeShane, 78, of Orion, IL, passed away Friday, April 15th, 2022. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

A visitation to celebrate her life will be Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, with a graveside service to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Coal Valley, IL.

Survivors include a son, Mike (Jill), Urbandale, IA, a daughter, Stacee DeShane, Orion, IL; grandchildren, Justin (Emma) Gruver; Spencer DeShane; Alexis Ceja; Austin Ceja; Samantha Ceja, and a great-grandson, Carter Ceja.

You can view her full obituary at wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 17, 2022.
