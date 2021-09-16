Kathleen M. Leffel-Marselle

May 8, 1952-September 13, 2021

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kathleen Leffel-Marselle. She was 69. Kathy peacefully passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Elgin, IL after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Riverdale High School, Port Byron, IL. Kathy loved horses, her German Shepherds, fishing, hunting and gardening. She is survived by John Martin, Elgin IL, daughter Gina (Leo) Marselle, New Mexico, son Tom (Ruthie) Marselle, Minnesota, sister Tracy (Ron) Downey, Cordova, IL, brothers Craig Leffel, Florida and Wayne (Tracey) Leffel, Viola, IL. In accordance with her wishes there will be no services. Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors Projects or St. Judes Hospital. Her parents, Russell J. and Frances M. Leffel preceded her in death.

"Death is a heartache no one can heal, Love is a memory no one can steal." We love and miss you Kathy. Rest In Peace.