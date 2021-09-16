Menu
Kathleen M. Leffel-Marselle
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Riverdale High School

Kathleen M. Leffel-Marselle

May 8, 1952-September 13, 2021

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kathleen Leffel-Marselle. She was 69. Kathy peacefully passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Elgin, IL after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Riverdale High School, Port Byron, IL. Kathy loved horses, her German Shepherds, fishing, hunting and gardening. She is survived by John Martin, Elgin IL, daughter Gina (Leo) Marselle, New Mexico, son Tom (Ruthie) Marselle, Minnesota, sister Tracy (Ron) Downey, Cordova, IL, brothers Craig Leffel, Florida and Wayne (Tracey) Leffel, Viola, IL. In accordance with her wishes there will be no services. Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors Projects or St. Judes Hospital. Her parents, Russell J. and Frances M. Leffel preceded her in death.

"Death is a heartache no one can heal, Love is a memory no one can steal." We love and miss you Kathy. Rest In Peace.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Wish we could of seen more of you and your family, but everyone has busy lives. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers!
Deborah Bachman
Family
September 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all family members. Kathy was in our class at Riverdale and was a special lady.
Jim & Elizabeth Saelens
School
September 16, 2021
It was and will always be a blessing to have you as a Mother in Law Kathy . I will always cherish our many conversations we had together about dogs, cooking, gardening, nature, love, God, our Country and so many beautiful things (we had so much in common.) You were a beautiful strong woman who loved God and loved our Dear Nation , and you are so dearly missed... I know Heaven is a beautiful place and I can just picture you´re happy and pain free up there with your horses, dogs, cats, and family. I also know you´re watching over Tom, Eli and I and the whole rest of the family . A beautiful thing happened this morning and a hawk came into the yard (I know most won´t understand that symbolism, but I know you and I spoke a great deal about things like that, it gave me comfort.) Love Ruthie
Ruth Marselle
Family
September 16, 2021
Gina Marselle
Family
September 16, 2021
Gina Marselle
Family
September 16, 2021
Gina Marselle
Family
September 16, 2021
