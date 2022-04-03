Kathryn A. Brown

December 4, 1930-March 23, 2022

Memorial services for Kathryn A. Brown, 91 of Metamora, formerly of Aledo, will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Private family burial will be in the Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Snyder Village, for Residents in need. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn Ann was born on December 4, 1930, in Hagden Township, North Dakota to Elba "E.W." & Bessie Ann (Smith) Yarde. She married Harold L. Brown on August 28, 1949, in Viola, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2001.

Kathryn was employed with the Aledo School District, as a cook at Frew and Northside Schools and then she worked alongside Harold as a janitor at Northside Junior High until their retirement. During her high school years, she worked for Erickson Grocery Store in Viola. After retiring she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and helping with Wednesday's kids at her church, College Avenue Presbyterian. Kathryn also served as an Aledo City Council Member, taking over Harold's seat after he passed away. After moving to Snyder Village in Metamora, Kathryn stayed active, helping wherever she was needed. She was always busy and enjoyed helping others, especially with the annual auction and delivering the local newsletter.

Kathryn is survived by her 3 daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa & William Dameron of Stronghurst; Diane and Gary Newswander of Metamora, IL; Laurie & Ken Berthel of Kewanee, IL; a brother and sister-in-law: Robert "Tad" & Marilyn Yarde of Monmouth; a truly loved niece, June Miller Goben of Viola, IL; Grandchildren: Tom & Brenda Dillie; Jennie Hamor; Hollie & Tom Hicks; Teresa & Andrew Jarrick; Eric & Kelsey Hilton; Ryan & Bethany Nestrick; John & Amanda Berthel; Meredith & Cyrus Turner; Great-Grandchildren: Thomas, Steven, Savannah, Kathryn, Crystal, Abegeal, Brody , Hannah, Connor, Ethan, Emma, Everett, Henry, Jack, McKenna, Paige, Andrew, Zach, Linus, Leland, Felicity, Jeremy, Jason, and one lovingly expected and several great-great-grandchildren.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; 2 sons, Mark Anthony Brown, and Jackie Lee Brown; 2 sisters, Jennie Miller and Beatrice Yarde.