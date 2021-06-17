Kathryn J. Masias

August 30, 1952-June 14, 2021

MOLINE-Kathryn J. Masias, 68, of Moline passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Rev. Scott Culley will officiate. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors.

Kathryn Jean Covemaker was born August 30, 1952 in Athens, New York; the third child of Charles and Betty Jane (Ruff) Covemaker. She was a 1970 graduate of North Scott Senior High, Eldridge, Iowa. Kathy married the love of her life, Ricky Masias, April 27, 1974 in Rock Island, Illinois. In her younger years, she was a Camp Fire Troop Leader. Kathy served for many years as an election judge. She carried on the family tradition of hosting card club; playing 31 and euchre. Kathy enjoyed puzzles, board games, and cooking. Kathy loved to attend blues festivals, plant vegetable gardens, and just spending time with family and friends on her patio.

Those left to cherish Kathy's memory are her husband of 47 years, Ricky Masias, Moline, her children, Elizabeth Ann (Jeffrey) Masias-Penn, Prescott Valley, Arizona, Levi (Amy) Masias, Moline, and Deja Scarsdale (Jamie Adamson) East Moline, her grandchildren, Mercedes Masias, Nicholas Masias, Alexandra (Christian) Barajas, Bryce Masias, Mya Scarsdale, and Maxwell Scarsdale, her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Zaylee, Charlotte, Benjamin, Jayden and Rosalie, her sister, Linda (Preston) LeMaire, Colona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Sharon Peden, and her brother, Frederick Covemaker.

