Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn J. Masias
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Kathryn J. Masias

August 30, 1952-June 14, 2021

MOLINE-Kathryn J. Masias, 68, of Moline passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Rev. Scott Culley will officiate. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors.

Kathryn Jean Covemaker was born August 30, 1952 in Athens, New York; the third child of Charles and Betty Jane (Ruff) Covemaker. She was a 1970 graduate of North Scott Senior High, Eldridge, Iowa. Kathy married the love of her life, Ricky Masias, April 27, 1974 in Rock Island, Illinois. In her younger years, she was a Camp Fire Troop Leader. Kathy served for many years as an election judge. She carried on the family tradition of hosting card club; playing 31 and euchre. Kathy enjoyed puzzles, board games, and cooking. Kathy loved to attend blues festivals, plant vegetable gardens, and just spending time with family and friends on her patio.

Those left to cherish Kathy's memory are her husband of 47 years, Ricky Masias, Moline, her children, Elizabeth Ann (Jeffrey) Masias-Penn, Prescott Valley, Arizona, Levi (Amy) Masias, Moline, and Deja Scarsdale (Jamie Adamson) East Moline, her grandchildren, Mercedes Masias, Nicholas Masias, Alexandra (Christian) Barajas, Bryce Masias, Mya Scarsdale, and Maxwell Scarsdale, her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Zaylee, Charlotte, Benjamin, Jayden and Rosalie, her sister, Linda (Preston) LeMaire, Colona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Sharon Peden, and her brother, Frederick Covemaker.

Online condolences may be made at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Jun
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.