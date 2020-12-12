Kathryn "Jo" Smith

July 27, 1947-December 11, 2020

ALEDO-Kathryn "Jo" Smith, 73 of Aledo, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Aledo Rehab and Healthcare Center. Graveside services will be on Monday, December 14th at 12:00 PM at Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg, Illinois. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be made to the family.

Kathryn Joan was born on July 27, 1947 in Moline, Illinois to Robert & Bernice (Kell) Smith. She married Harvey Smith in 1963, they later divorced.

Jo was an LPN at the local nursing homes and did in home healthcare for many people. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed her Pepsi. Jo's life revolved around her 3 boys and her grandchildren. She cherished their time together.

Jo is survived by her sons and their wives: Chuck & Heidi Smith of Aledo; Randy & Tracy Smith of New Boston and Tyler & Lori Smith of New Boston; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with one lovingly expected. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bobby Smith.