The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Kathryn "Jo" Smith
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL

Kathryn "Jo" Smith

July 27, 1947-December 11, 2020

ALEDO-Kathryn "Jo" Smith, 73 of Aledo, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Aledo Rehab and Healthcare Center. Graveside services will be on Monday, December 14th at 12:00 PM at Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg, Illinois. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be made to the family. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn Joan was born on July 27, 1947 in Moline, Illinois to Robert & Bernice (Kell) Smith. She married Harvey Smith in 1963, they later divorced.

Jo was an LPN at the local nursing homes and did in home healthcare for many people. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed her Pepsi. Jo's life revolved around her 3 boys and her grandchildren. She cherished their time together.

Jo is survived by her sons and their wives: Chuck & Heidi Smith of Aledo; Randy & Tracy Smith of New Boston and Tyler & Lori Smith of New Boston; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with one lovingly expected. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bobby Smith.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Greenmound Cemetery
Keithsburg, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy & prayers for Joans family.
Janice Crow
December 12, 2020
