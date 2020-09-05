Kay Francis Chase

November 14, 1941- September 1, 2020

MOLINE-Kay Francis Chase, 78, formerly of Moline, passed away Monday, September 1, 2020 at Aspen Rehabilitation Health Care, Silvis.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.

Kay Francis Damm was born November 14, 1941 in Moline, Illinois; the daughter of Harold and Grace (Arnold) Damm. She married Leroy Chase July 3, 1959 in Moline. Leroy passed November 1, 2010. From this union came Michael, Randell, Dean, and Christine. Kay was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline. Leroy and Kay were very active at the church. She was a member of the church council. Kay did administrative work and cleaning at the church. In her younger years, she was a Cub Scout leader.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Kelly) Chase of Hampton, Randell (Lavonne) Chase of Moline and Dean (Linda) Chase of Silvis, her grandchildren, Anthony Chase, Mindy Chase, Dereck Chase, and Bryce Chase, her brothers, Ray (Marilyn) Damm of Silvis, Neal (Barbara) Damm of Davenport, and Timothy (Sandy) Damm of East Moline, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Christine Chase, her sisters, Jean Haynie, Ruth Ann Welch, and her brother, Gary Damm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you in the wonderful care of Kay to Kayla and Lisa of the Genesis Hospice staff and her doctor, Dr. Dawn Bode.

