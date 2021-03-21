Kay Hansen Stralow

April 10, 1937-December 31, 2020

Kay Marie Stralow, 83, of Moline, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island following complications arising from heart surgery.

Private family services will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11am. A public visitation will be 10am - 11am on Saturday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. A private burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials can be made to the River Bend Foodbank, the American Red Cross or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

Kay was born April 10, 1937 in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Dorothy (Parker) Hansen. She married Charles "Chuck" Stralow on August 3, 1958 at Cordova Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2020.

Kay was one of nine members of the last graduating class from Cordova Community High School in 1955. She enjoyed attending the Cordova all-school reunions every summer. Kay received her BSN in 1959 from the University of Iowa. In the 1980s, she obtained a Master of Social Work degree in Gerontology from Western Illinois University and was one of the first nurses in the state of Iowa to become certified in Psychiatric Nursing. Kay's early career included nursing at Moline Public Hospital in Moline IL and Franciscan Hospital (now Trinity) in Rock Island IL, eventually retiring from Vera French Community Mental Health Center, Davenport, IA with 24 years of service. Her first retirement didn't last long, though, as she missed working in the mental health field and the comradery of coworkers. She returned to bedside nursing at The Robert Young Mental Health Center in Rock Island, IL working on the behavioral health inpatient unit and Riverside substance abuse unit until the age of 76.

In her childhood, Kay lived with her parents and brother, Robert, in the city formerly known as Nanking, China where their father taught Agricultural Engineering. Kay's mother passed away while the family lived in China, and the loss of her family as she knew it had a profound effect on her. Her life's goal was to create a loving, stable home for her own three girls and adopted son, Jon.

Kay enjoyed cooking for family, friends and anyone in need of a homemade meal. She was generous and kind, and her cooking made everyone feel welcome and loved. When it became clear Kay wouldn't survive, her daughters gathered and shared one last bowl of soup that Kay had made just before her surgery. They agreed it was one of her best.

Kay loved gardening, birdwatching, picnicking, swimming, reading, and watching movies. She instilled in her children a love of cooking, art, and music, particularly the piano. Kay was a natural therapist and counselor. She helped countless clients as a therapist at Vera French. She had a particular affinity for helping young mothers. Friends, family, and coworkers sought her advice and comfort. She dearly loved her grandchildren and made each of them feel special. They always looked forward to her warm, tight hugs.

Survivors include her children, Pam Elliott, Moline IL, Lori (Mark) Harris, Western Springs IL, Jane (Mark) Rubino, Birmingham AL and daughter-in-law Darliene Stralow, Moline IL; grandchildren, Nate (Jessica) Harris, Springfield IL, Marni Harris, Chicago IL, Ross (Hilary Sobere-Yu) Elliott, West Des Moines IA, Will (Liz Vadakara) Elliott, Edina MN, Rachel Elliott, Des Moines IA, Marcia (Casey) Godfrey, Laurens SC, Josh Van Zant, Jacksonville FL, Arabella and Gianna Rubino, Birmingham AL; brothers, Robert (Jan) Hansen, Coronado CA, and Stephen White Hansen, Ft. Myers FL. She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Stralow and sister, Jillian Hansen.

A video may be viewed and condolences may be left on her tribute wall tab at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.