Keith D. Campbell
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Keith D. Campbell

February 14, 1940-December 14, 2020

OSAGE-Keith Donald Campbell, age 80, of Osage died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Keith was born at home, near Osage, Iowa, on February 14, 1940, the son of Donald and Florence (Cobeen) Campbell. He attended school in Osage and graduated from Osage High School in 1958. Keith served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1969. He owned and operated Campbell's Window Cleaning Service in Rock Island, Illinois. He was a member of the American Legion in Rock Island. Keith enjoyed reading and listening to music.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Barbara (Ted) Heimer of Osage, Betty Weipert of Osage, James Campbell of Mason City, and Mary Lou (Terry) Dust of Hemet, California; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Campbell and Sharon Campbell both Mason City; and several nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald, Kenneth Campbell and Larry (Barb) Campbell; sister, Beverly Riehm; two nephews, Shannon and Grant Campbell.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Champion Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, (641)732-3706


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 17, 2020.
