Keith D. Dow

June 22, 1923-February 22, 2021

Keith D. Dow, 97, Moline, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Hope Creek, East Moline. Private graveside services will be held at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moline Public Library.

Keith was born on June 22, 1923 in Moline, the son of Lee and Esther (Renner) Dow. He married Mae Clark and together they had two daughters. He later married Shirley (Schultz) Williams on August 1, 1964 in Moline. He served in the US Navy during WWII, most notably being part of the Battle of Lady Gulf while stationed on the USS California. Keith retired as a machinist from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1980. Keith was a river rat who was fondly referred to as Driftwood Charlie. He loved to read and had written several short stories. He hand carved many nautical models throughout his lifetime.

Survivors include his wife Shirley, children; Christie (Ralph) Dixon, Moline, Toni (Charlie) Pogue, East Moline, Linda (Mark) Roos, Bethel CT, Nancy (Randy) Horton, East Moline and Mike (Julie) Williams, Davenport and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Neil and Ted.

Online condolence may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com