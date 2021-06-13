Kelly K. Bealer Strand

May 5, 1965-June 10, 2021

MOLINE-Kelly K. Bealer Strand, 56, of Moline, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be 1 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of an animal shelter of your choice or Camp Hertko Hollow, Boone, Iowa.

Kelly was born in Rock Island, Illinois on May 5, 1965, beloved daughter of James G. and Sharon Johnson Bealer. She was raised in Bettendorf and Davenport.

Kelly graduated from Iowa State University with two bachelor's degrees in consumer food science and transportation logistics. She married Bill Kellen in Des Moines, Iowa in 1990. They later divorced, but remained good friends. She married David Strand on May 18, 2015.

Kelly worked as a broker for several trucking companies including Barr Nunn Trucking, FTI and Curry's Transportation Services.

Kelly was member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa. She was passionate about animals and never met an animal in need that she would turn away. She enjoyed horseback and bicycle riding and owned several horses over the years. She was an avid Iowa Cyclones fan. Kelly was a collector of anything to do with elephants.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Strand, Moline; mother, Sharon (Ken) Heinze, Milan; brother, Jay (Kim) Bealer, Moline; David's daughters, Natasha and Tia and a granddaughter; good friend, Bill Kellen; and several special animals, Champ, Rupert, Kat and Princess.

She was preceded in death by her father and maternal and paternal grandparents.

