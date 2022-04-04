Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ken Johnson

Ken Johnson

March 31, 2022

DAVENPORT-Ken Johnson of Davenport, formerly Andover and Rock Island, passed away Thursday, March 31st at Aspire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Muscatine. Cremation rights were accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Ken's family and arrangements.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Teresa; children, Kenneth and Anna of Davenport, David (Amanda) of Wisconsin, and Jody of Florida; a brother, Bryan of Coal Valley; and special friend, Mindy Parkes.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Ken "Doc" and Lucille Johnson.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.