Ken Johnson

March 31, 2022

DAVENPORT-Ken Johnson of Davenport, formerly Andover and Rock Island, passed away Thursday, March 31st at Aspire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Muscatine. Cremation rights were accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Ken's family and arrangements.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Teresa; children, Kenneth and Anna of Davenport, David (Amanda) of Wisconsin, and Jody of Florida; a brother, Bryan of Coal Valley; and special friend, Mindy Parkes.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Ken "Doc" and Lucille Johnson.