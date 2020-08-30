Kendall Karl Schmook

July 25, 1994-August 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Kendall Karl Schmook, 26, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 after a motor vehicle accident in Davenport, Iowa

Private memorial services will be live broadcast at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and may be viewed at https:// www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Inurnment will be in the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

A public celebration of life gathering to honor Kendall's life will be held at a later date.

Kendall was born to Michelle Schmook in Rock Island on July 25, 1994. He graduated from Rock Island High School. Since graduation, Kendall worked various jobs throughout the Quad Cities, but he truly enjoyed working long summers at Sunset Marina. Kendall's various interest included Anime, Marvel and D.C. Comic Superheroes. This was truly fitting as his charisma, contagious laugh, and wicked sense of humor brought light, life and joy to all who were lucky enough to know him.

Kendall's life was filled with the love of his friends and family. Every life he touched was made better for knowing him. His charming smile created dimples so sweet that it melted the hearts of all he shared it with.

Kendall was preceded in death by his baby sister, Kaiya; grandmother, Nancy Schmook; grandfather, Edward Stigger; and great grandparents, Elmer and Annabelle Schmook.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Michelle Schmook (Orlando Claybrook); brothers, Kaden, Kingston, Robert, Hassan Jr.; and a sister, Shani; as well as a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com