Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kendall K. Shehorn
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Kendall K. Shehorn

September 7, 1944-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Kendall K. Shehorn, 76, of Illinois City, IL passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the River Crossing of Moline, IL. Private services will be conducted through the Runge Mortuary Davenport, IA with burial to be completed in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Kendall was born September 7, 1944 in Moline, IL to Donald & Lucille (Polley) Shehorn. He was united in marriage to Doris Hebler on July 12, 2002. She preceded him in death February 5, 2019. Kendall had been employed for 30 plus years before retiring from John Deere Plow Plant Moline. He had a love for county music, hunting, shooting, and camping.

He is survived by 3 sons, Troy (Shelly), Brent (Sheila), and Dan Shehorn; 3 grandchildren, Craig (Kayla), Britni, and April Shehorn; numerous great grandchildren; and 1 sister, Jewel (Stan) Sallows.

He was preceded in death by his wife & parents.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.