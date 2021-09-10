Kendall K. Shehorn

September 7, 1944-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Kendall K. Shehorn, 76, of Illinois City, IL passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the River Crossing of Moline, IL. Private services will be conducted through the Runge Mortuary Davenport, IA with burial to be completed in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Kendall was born September 7, 1944 in Moline, IL to Donald & Lucille (Polley) Shehorn. He was united in marriage to Doris Hebler on July 12, 2002. She preceded him in death February 5, 2019. Kendall had been employed for 30 plus years before retiring from John Deere Plow Plant Moline. He had a love for county music, hunting, shooting, and camping.

He is survived by 3 sons, Troy (Shelly), Brent (Sheila), and Dan Shehorn; 3 grandchildren, Craig (Kayla), Britni, and April Shehorn; numerous great grandchildren; and 1 sister, Jewel (Stan) Sallows.

He was preceded in death by his wife & parents.