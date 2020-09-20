Kenneth Eugene Wake

November 16, 2019-October 26, 1936

LAS CRUZES, NM-Kenneth Eugene Wake, 83, of Las Cruzes, New Mexico, formerly of Port Byron, Illinois, died November 16, 2019 at The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community. Private graveside services will be held at Friedens Cemetery, rural Port Byron. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting the family.

Ken was born October 26, 1936 in Hillsdale, Illinois to Doyle and Elnora (Klebe) Wake. He served honorably in the US Army from 1960-1962. Ken owned and operated Wake's Greenhouse at the family farm for many years. He worked for First National Bank in Moline in the Accounting and Human Resources departments. Later, he worked at the Quad City Downs as General Manager.

Ken was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church where he played the organ for several years. He coached his nieces in URICCA softball with assistance from his sister, Eleanor and took them on many vacations. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Mexico, and spent a lot of time visiting friends all around the country. He was a great cook. After retiring, he did a lot of charity work and helped transport cancer patients to their doctor appointments.

Ken is survived by his nieces, Karen Martel, Carole Karenke, Beth Jackson, Jennifer Gardner; and nephews, Rick Wake and Brian Wake. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Richard "Dick" Wake; sister, Eleanor Wake; and sister-in-law, Bertha Wake. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com