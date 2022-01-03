Kenneth Ray Hansen

December 20, 1940-December 21, 2021

Kenneth Ray Hansen, 81, of St. Peters, Missouri, went to be with Jesus on December 21, 2021.

Kenneth (Ken) Ray Hansen was born in Moline, Illinois on December 20, 1940 to Jacob Chris Hansen and Nina Lucille Bauders.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Marsha Lee Cowley, on February 12, 1961, in Moline, Illinois. They were married 59 years and have six children and nine grandchildren. Marcia Schmatt (Jeff), grandchildren Andrea Hallier and Danielle Moraes (Daniel); Rebecca Jackson (Keith); Elizabeth Hansen; Kendel Rimell (Scott), grandchildren Joshua Rimell and Abigail Rimell; John Hansen (Alicia), grandchildren Jacob Hansen and George Hansen; Jennifer Dailey (Dennis), grandchildren Sophia Dailey, Harrison Dailey, and Charles Dailey.

After graduation from Moline High School, Ken joined the Air Force and served in Germany during the Berlin wall crisis of 1961 and the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. Ken was honorably discharged in 1965 as an Airman First Class.

While studying engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Ken accepted a position at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis as an electrical engineer. Ken retired after 40 years of service to McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. Beyond his professional success, Ken's mission in life was his wife and family. In his later years, he formed a beautiful relationship with Jesus.

Ken is preceded in death by his wife (Marsha), daughter (Elizabeth), mother (Nina), father (Jacob), and sister (Joyce Hansen-Roesner).

Ken will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Marsha, and daughter Elizabeth. A private family service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the March of Dimes. The family wishes to thank Glenfield Memory Care, The Cottages-Lake St. Louis, SSM Health, Baue Funeral Homes, Esterdahl Funeral Homes, and Greenview Memorial Gardens.