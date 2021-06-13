Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Hensley
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Kenneth Hensley

SILVIS-Kenneth Hensley, 83, Silvis, passed away at his residence, May 11, 2021. A private family gathering was held. Schroder Mortuary handled the cremation. Ken was the oldest of three to Arnold and Louise Hensley. He served in the USMCR. He began his career with John Deere in 1957, retiring in 1992 from the Product Development Experimental Division.He was a union member of IAM Local Lodge 1191, serving in many offices including president, secretary/treasurer, Bargaining Committee Member, Trustee, Shop Committeeman, District Delegate, Communicator, Grand Lodge Convention Delegate, State AFL-CIO Delegate, and Quad City Federation of Labor Delegate. Ken also held offices of Pres., Vice Pres., and Sec/treasure for IAM District 102. In 2004,he was honored as an inductee into the Q.C. Federation of Labor's Hall of Fame. He was regional director for the National Council of Senior Citizens and the Alliance for Retired Americans covering Il, Wisc,and Mn. He was also treasurer for the city of Silvis 1990-1994. Ken was also very active as a coach for Little League, Babe Ruth and Legion Baseball, along with Jr. Panther football and basketball. He was an avid fan of the Cubs and Chicago Bears. Kenneth is survived by his wife Paula, daughter Teresa (Mark) Woodruff, sons Shawn, and Mike, brother Leonard, as well as eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Joyce.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.