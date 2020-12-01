Kenneth "Ken" Marlo Whittington

October 4, 1950-November 29, 2020

GENESEO - Kenneth "Ken" Marlo Whittington, 70, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Geneseo, IL. A private memorial service will be held at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo, on Friday, December 4. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Current regulations limit attendance to ten people at one time in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Ken was born to Leo and Mary Louise (Matteson) Whittington on October 4, 1950, in Geneseo, IL. He graduated from Geneseo High School and received an Associate's degree from Morrison Institute of Technology. He was employed at Farm and Fleet as a longtime salesman at the tire desk. Ken was very devoted to his parents. He enjoyed bowling and gardening. He liked to fish, was a woodworker, and created many stained glass pieces. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Ken is survived by several hundred first and second cousins! He was preceded in death by his parents.