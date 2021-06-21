Kenneth D. McIntosh

February 13, 1932-June 19, 2021

MOLINE-Graveside services for Kenneth D. McIntosh, 89, of Moline, IL, will be 9:00 am Saturday at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation will be 3-6 pm Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. McIntosh passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife of 66 ½ years by his side.

Ken was born February 13, 1932, in Mercer, MO, the son of Charles and Malinda (Hashman) McIntosh. He moved to Moline as a young child and graduated from UTHS. After graduation he entered the U.S.Army and served in the 82nd Airborne. When he returned home he found the girl of his dreams and married Gerlean Whitehair December 4, 1954, in East Moline. Ken worked for Iowa Illinois Gas & Electric beginning as a meter-man and retired as a Systems Control Operator. After retiring, Ken returned to the renamed Mid American Energy as a consultant. He enjoyed his job, reading, building his homes, and serving the Lord. He loved his family.

Ken is survived by his wife; son, Michael (Penny) McIntosh, Lincoln, IL; daughter, Michele (David) Graham, Moline; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Joe McIntosh, Colorado Springs, CO, many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kenny; 4 sisters, and 1 brother.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.