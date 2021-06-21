Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth D. McIntosh
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Kenneth D. McIntosh

February 13, 1932-June 19, 2021

MOLINE-Graveside services for Kenneth D. McIntosh, 89, of Moline, IL, will be 9:00 am Saturday at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation will be 3-6 pm Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. McIntosh passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife of 66 ½ years by his side.

Ken was born February 13, 1932, in Mercer, MO, the son of Charles and Malinda (Hashman) McIntosh. He moved to Moline as a young child and graduated from UTHS. After graduation he entered the U.S.Army and served in the 82nd Airborne. When he returned home he found the girl of his dreams and married Gerlean Whitehair December 4, 1954, in East Moline. Ken worked for Iowa Illinois Gas & Electric beginning as a meter-man and retired as a Systems Control Operator. After retiring, Ken returned to the renamed Mid American Energy as a consultant. He enjoyed his job, reading, building his homes, and serving the Lord. He loved his family.

Ken is survived by his wife; son, Michael (Penny) McIntosh, Lincoln, IL; daughter, Michele (David) Graham, Moline; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Joe McIntosh, Colorado Springs, CO, many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kenny; 4 sisters, and 1 brother.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.