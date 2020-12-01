Kenneth P. Dull

April 16, 1956-November 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Kenneth P. Dull, 64, of Rock Island, passed away November 25, 2020 after battling cancer. Ken never complained about his condition and was able to maintain his independence until his passing. His family was by his side. Per Ken's wishes no services will be held. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Ken was born on April 16, 1956 in Fort Carson, CO, the son of Sydney S. Dull Jr. and Phyllis J. (Garner) Dull. His parents moved to Moline in 1956. Ken attended Moline Schools and was a 1974 graduate of Moline Sr. High School. He also attended Scott Community and Black Hawk Colleges.

A talented fabricator, Ken worked at various shops until being happily employed at Swan Engineering in Bettendorf, IA, for the past 30+ years. His interest included all things automotive, particularly Corvettes. All his adult life he called his Mother daily to check on her and to share news and views.

Ken is survived by his mother, Phyllis Dull, Moline; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Marlene Dull, Moline; uncle and aunt, Hans and Marian Ericson, Boulder, CO, several cousins; and friend of 50+ years, Scott and Linda Curtis, Riverdale, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Sydney Dull Jr.; brother, Wayne Dull; and uncle and aunt, Jack and Shirley Schram.

