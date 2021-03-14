Menu
Kenneth Roy Vinzant
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Kenneth Roy Vinzant

March 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Kenneth Roy Vinzant, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic, Iowa City.

Private livestreamed services will be 11am Friday March 19, 2021 at may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors by VVA Chapter 299.

He married Betty Marie Glancey on November 29, 1963 in Rock Island, she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his brother, Jack Vinzant, Texas; several nieces and nephews and many close friends and golfing buddies.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Live streamed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
IL
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I played a lot of golf with Ken the past few years. He was a strong competitor, always in a good mood in spite of life challenges and never, ever complained. I will miss him a lot.
Paul Fischer
March 17, 2021
I'm thinking that you, Jack are a friend from years ago. I'm so sorry for your loss and prayers to you and all the families. If you are the Jack I knew, I'm adding my email in hopes that you will write me. Again, so sorry for your loss.
Betty Noble Brown
March 17, 2021
So sorry for ur loss!
Jackie Olds
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Kenny at Farmall. We were foremen together in Dept. 31.
Linda Sackfield
March 14, 2021
