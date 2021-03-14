Kenneth Roy Vinzant

March 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Kenneth Roy Vinzant, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic, Iowa City.

Private livestreamed services will be 11am Friday March 19, 2021 at may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors by VVA Chapter 299.

He married Betty Marie Glancey on November 29, 1963 in Rock Island, she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his brother, Jack Vinzant, Texas; several nieces and nephews and many close friends and golfing buddies.

