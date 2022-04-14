Kent D. Dusch

July 31, 1946-April 11, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Kent D. Dusch, 75, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Monday April 11, 2022 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, IL. Burial, with military honors presented by Milan American Legion, Post 569, will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with visitation will following from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Milan American Legion, Post 569.

Kent was born July 31, 1946 in Peru, Illinois, a son of Kenneth and Edythe (Stella) Dusch. He graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1964. He was a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam, with service in Korea. He married Brenda Y. Lovell in 1971 in East Moline, IL.

Kent was employed for over 40 years at Blackhawk Foundry & Machine Co, Davenport. He retired from the board of directors of the company in 2005.

Kent was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, and Milan American Legion, Post 569. He coached Milan little league, senior league and Milan Legion baseball teams for many years. He loved sports and was an avid Bears, Cardinals, and Illini fan. Kent also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and golfing. He scored a 'Hole in one' at Highland Springs golf course on hole #4 in 2018. Some of his favorite times were those spent with family whom he cherished, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda, of Rock Island; sons, Bryan (Erin) Dusch, Quincy, IL and Gregory (Jessica Wasson) Dusch, of Sherrard, IL; grandchildren, Allison (Devin) Dietrich, Abbie Dusch, Darian Hebel, Jacob Angell, Connor (fiancée, Jocee Bloyer) Dusch, Hailee Wasson and Aaron Dusch; nephew, Scott Dobereiner and brother-in-law, Fred Hoefle, both of South Carolina.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Kidd; sister, Carol Hoefle; and a great granddaughter, Jersey Dietrich.

