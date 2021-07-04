Kera Toline Rogers
April 30, 1930-June 30, 2021
CHARLESTON - Kera Toline Rogers, 91, of Charleston, SC passed away on June 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husbands John A. Toline and Tom Rogers. Loving mother of Colin, Mark, Anna and Alex, and to their spouses and grandchildren. Kera had many interests including cooking, art, music, animals, gardening and nature. She was especially fond of her pets. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.