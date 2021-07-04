Menu
Kera Toline Rogers
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC

CHARLESTON - Kera Toline Rogers, 91, of Charleston, SC passed away on June 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husbands John A. Toline and Tom Rogers. Loving mother of Colin, Mark, Anna and Alex, and to their spouses and grandchildren. Kera had many interests including cooking, art, music, animals, gardening and nature. She was especially fond of her pets. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Scot's Presbyterian Church
53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Mrs. Kera was so sweet ! I enjoyed the time we spent together at Indigo. She will truly be missed; sending hugs to her daughter & sons !
Darriell Mckinley
Other
July 11, 2021
Hugs and best wishes from afar. I am currently in upstate NY and am sad that I won´t be there for Kera´s funeral. I loved her at Dining for Women and also supper club. What a lovely and gracious lady she was. It was an honor to know her. Special wishes to her family.
Barbara Lasher
July 6, 2021
My heartfelt condolences on the passing of your mother, Mark and Anne. I remember her well from PTA meetings at McKinley School. I believe she also served as President of the Mississippi Valley Quilt Guild. May God be with you and comfort your hearts as you walk through this difficult time.
Dollie Egert
Other
July 6, 2021
