Kermit T. "Bud" Stevenson Jr.

January 9, 1943-June 12, 2021

MOLINE-Kermit T. "Bud" Stevenson Jr., 78, Moline, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Heartland Healthcare, Moline. Funeral services are 10 AM Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the VVA Chapter 299 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Bud was born on January 9, 1943 in Rock Island, the son of Kermit "Jiggs" and Sylvia (Spence) Stevenson Sr. His mother passed shortly after childbirth and he was raised by his father and stepmother Ada. He married Linda Briseno on September 25, 1971 at Gloria Day Church, Rock Island. Bud served in the US Army, and was employed 23 years with International Harvester Farmall in Rock Island. After the closing of Farmall he and his wife owned and operated Stevenson Cleaning and Painting. He enjoyed working in his yard and received 2 awards from the city of Rock Island for lawn beautification. He was a Boy Scout Leader and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. The family enjoyed traveling to the Wisconsin Dells and the annual Father's Day trips to Galena. He ran in several local 5K and 10 K Races. Kermit enjoyed collecting frogs.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, children: Kermit "Tom" (Krista) Stevenson III, Moline and Kim Stevenson (Mike Sersland), Rock Island, grandchildren, Violet Stevenson and Alyssa Nunes, a great-granddaughter, Brinlee, and one on the way, and a sister, Julie (Lyle) Wadsager, Moline.

