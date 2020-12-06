Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Reeves
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Kevin Reeves

July 11, 1958-December 1, 2020

HAMPTON-Kevin Reeves, 62, of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.

Kevin Lyle Reeves was born July 11, 1958 in Perry, Iowa; the son of Lyle Elmer and Reita (Blair) Reeves. Kevin worked as a journeyman printer for Brandt Printing, Davenport, Iowa.

At the age of fourteen, Kevin saved money from his paper route to buy a guitar and pay for lessons. As a musician of rhythm guitar, he founded the rock band "Nine-1-1". Kevin also enjoyed burned wood art. He made many plaques for family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jennifer (David) Brown, Silvis, and Jeremy (Joie) Haskins, Colona, his grandchildren, David, Anthony, Kirsten, Courtney, and Kassie, great-grandchild, Kameron, his siblings, Duane (Alyssa) Davis, Gowrie, Iowa, Cherie Wilson (Kerry Harbaugh), East Moline, Melony (Terry) Wisecup, Princeton, Iowa, Lisa (Brian) Strait, Madrid, Iowa, Allen (Michelle) Reeves, Fairview, Illinois, and David Reeves, Colona, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lyla Onstot.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.